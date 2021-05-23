Clayton Bottomley (right), 18, has died after sustaining injuries from a workplace incident which also killed his father Dave (left).

Clayton Bottomley died on Saturday, days after his father, David, 53, was killed in the incident on Wednesday in Liverpool city centre which happened while both men were working at a site at the city’s Unity Building.

Both men were from Castleford, West Yorkshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Sunday morning a statement Lock Lane Rugby League club, where the younger Mr Bottomley was a junior player, confirmed his death.

Rick Brown wrote: "I write this with a heavy heart to inform you all that one of our junior players Clayton Bottomley has sadly passed away after a horrific accident.

“Clayton joined Lock Lane in the Under 12 and played through to the under 16’s

“He was raw at first but soon got into the game, a very determined player to do well. He never took a backward step and gave 100% every game. He used to bring his large speaker on match day to get the team morale up in the changing room, he was a true team player.

“No parent should have to lose their child and our thoughts and prayers go out to his mum Paula and his sister Molly who he adored.

“This has had a massive impact on our team, our club and the whole community.

“You will never be forgotten, may you rest in peace Clayton from everyone at the club.”