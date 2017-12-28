2017: Yorkshire in pictures

Have your say

Some of the best photographs taken by our photographers over the past year.

JANUARY – JUNE

1. Claire Newman looks skywards through her telescope at the first full moon of 2017 in Ilkley. Picture: James Hardisty.

2. Flying Scotsman crosses the Dent Head Viaduct to celebrate the reopening of the Settle-Carlisle line. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

3. Vicky Harrison lights a candle at York Minster to mark Holocaust Memorial Day. Picture: Gary Longbottom.

4. Yorkshire’s Joe Root, the new England captain, at Headingley. Picture: Tony Johnson.

5. Huddersfield Town celebrate being promoted to the Premier League. Picture: Simon Hulme.

6. Prime Minister Theresa May launches the Conservative Manifesto at Dean Clough Mills, Halifax. Picture: Tony Johnson.

7. Armed police patrol Scarborough’s South Bay. Picture: Richard Ponter.

8. Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn campaigns in Huddersfield. Picture: James Hardisty.

9. Castle Howard Flower Festival. Picture: Gary Longbottom.

JULY – DECEMBER

1. Police threaten to arrest tea lady Jackie Brookes at an anti-fracking demonstation in North Yorkshire. Picture: Simon Hulme.

2. Hull FC’s Gareth Ellis and Leeds Rhinos’ Danny McGuire embrace at the Super League semi-final. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

3. Rhythmic gymnast Sarah Palfreeman, pictured in the new Luminarium Sculpture in Barnsley. Picture: Simon Hulme.

4. A deer jumps through a corn field near Church Fenton. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

5. Sunrise over the Cow and Calf Rocks above Ilkley. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

6. Former Olympic diver Jane Cooke pictured at Ponds Forge Swimming Pool, Sheffield. Picture: Simon Hulme.

7. The sun sets on Ribblehead Viaduct. Picture: Simon Hulme.

8. William Dawes, four, from Newton-le-Willows, at the Masham Steam Rally. Picture: Gary Longbottom.

9. Magical Lantern Festival at Roundhay Park. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.