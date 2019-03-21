24-year-old man jailed for 17 years for serious sexual assault of toddler in North Yorkshire

A man has been jailed for 17 years today after pleading guilty to sexually abusing a toddler.

Luke Arthur Jones, 24, from Warrington, was given an extended sentence of 17 years, of which he must serve twelve, at York Crown Court on Thursday, March 21.

He had previously pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a person under 13 by penetration at his first hearing on December 12 2018.

He was also put onto the sex offenders register for life and given a sexual harm prevention order for life.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Matthew Brownridge, of North Yorkshire Police, said after the case: “Luke Jones inflicted horrific injuries on his victim and put the victim’s family through hell whilst trying to cover up what he had done.

“I am very pleased that we have managed to get justice for the victim and their family and I would like to commend them all for the bravery they have shown throughout the investigation.

“There are no words that can make up for what they have been through and I hope the fact Luke Jones will now be behind bars for a very long time will allow them some kind of peace in order to try and move forward.”

In a statement issued by North Yorkshire Police, the victim’s mother said: “This has been a really traumatic time for my family but we would like to say a big thank you to the NHS and police force for their help and support during this time.”