246 piglets and sows killed in North Yorkshire farm barn blaze

A BARN blaze killed a total of 246 piglets and sows.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to a blaze at a farm in Normanby, near Pickering, at 12:30pm on Saturday. (March 24)

Fire crews managed to save 20 piglets and two sows.

Around 20 firefighters tackled the blaze, which is believed to have started due to an electrical fault.

Crews from Kirkbymoorside, Pickering, Helmsley and Malton, were sent to the scene and it took nearly six hours to control the flames.