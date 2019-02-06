27-year-old Leeds man died after suffering cardiac arrest at city centre park

Have your say

A Leeds man died in hospital after he fell ill at a city centre park, an inquest opening heard.

Andrew Burnett, 27, suffered a cardiac arrest in Penny Pocket Park off Kirkgate in Leeds city centre on October 3 last year, Wakefield Coroner's Court was told.

Penny Pocket Park off Kirkgate in Leeds city centre.'Image: Google

Area coroner Jonathan Leach said police and paramedics attended and Mr Burnett was taken to Leeds General Infirmary, where he died later the same day.

Mr Burnett, of Ryedale Way, Tingley, was pronounced dead just before 5.30pm on October 3.

The inquest opening heard the preliminary cause of death is awaiting the results of toxicology and histology tests.

Mr Leach said: "There are suspicions that the death was in some way drug related."

Mr Leach adjourned the inquest to a date yet to be fixed.