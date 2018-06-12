£272,000 spend on 'failing lights' at Doncaster Council's Civic Office building

A sum of £272,000 has been signed off to spend on 'failing' lights within Doncaster Council's Civic Office building.

Documents published by local authority bosses show cabinet member for highways, Coun Joe Blackham, has signed an executive decision to spend the money on the design, materials and installation of LED lighting.

The report shows since the Civic Office was built in 2012, it has required 'little improvement'.

The scheme is hoped to save the council in energy and maintenance costs for around 12 years.

Cash includes £13,000 for new LED lights at the Mary Woollett Centre on Danum Road.

Doncaster Council energy manager Richard Smith, said: "At the time of design and construction, LED lighting was deemed to be too expensive but has since reduced in price and the product range has improved considerably.

"The existing lighting in the Civic Office has now started to fail and so this presents an opportunity for the Council to roll out the use of LED.

"The new LED lights will consume less energy, they will produce better quality light; they will be more responsive to natural light gain and they will have a longer life."