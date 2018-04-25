£2m worth of Lottery prizes remain unclaimed - and tickets were bought in Yorkshire

Two lucky Yorkshire residents could be sat on a £1m fortune each... and not even know it.

Christa Ackroyd: The real truth behind my BBC sacking

Imagine you had a cool £1m in your bank account, what would you with it?

We all dream about where we would go, what we would buy and who we would treat if we ever won the lottery.

Now, two ticket bought in Yorkshire remain unclaimed, meaning a couple of people in the region could be sat on the fortunes, without even realising.

Controversial museum tours call Captain Cook an 'invader', but others insist this is unfair



The National Lottery are appealing for whoever bought a ticket for the March 24 draw in the East Riding of Yorkshire with the winning number of GOLD17267851.

The second was bought in Leeds for the draw date of Saturday, February 24, with the winning number of BLUE83004980.

For every Lotto line played, players automatically receive a Lotto Millionaire Raffle code printed on their ticket.

If you think you have potentially won the prize, click here for more details.

Yorkshire Post Says: Survive and thrive. Creating a niche market for Yorkshire Dales