3 armed robberies at Bradford McDonald's in 5 days

Police are hunting an armed robber who they believe has targeted the same fast food outlet in Bradford three times in just five days.

Detectives today released this CCTV image (above) of a man they want to speak to in connection with three robberies at McDonald's in Forster Square.

McDonald's at Forster Square, Bradford has been targeted three times in the last week. Pic: Google.

The first robbery happened at the restaurant in the early hours of Monday (October 29), a second shortly after 11pm on Thursday (November 1), before the robber struck for a third time at 7.35pm yesterday (November 2).

On each occasion the suspect entered the McDonald's armed with a knife and demanded cash from the till. No one was injured in any of the incidents.

Police described the suspect as an Asian male, aged in his mid-20s, with a Bradford accent.

Anyone with information or who recognises the man in the picture is asked to call West Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting crime reference number 1318541282.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.