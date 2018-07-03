30mph limit partly lifted on M621 in Leeds - but speed limits still in place

It's good news and bad news for Leeds drivers today after Highways England lifted the 30mph zone which has been slowing the motorway to a crawl.

The M621 30mph speed limit has now been lifted going into Leeds in the clockwise carriageway, although it isn't fully back up to speed - limits are now 50mph, rather than 70mph, but it's faster than 30!

Speed cameras on the M621 Leeds

The speed limit remains at 30mph on the other side.

Overnight closures are also still in place, meaning drivers will have to head through diversions from the evening onwards.

A spokesman for Highways England said: "Progress on the M621 barrier work means the 30mph speed limit has now been lifted and is back to 50mph heading from Leeds towards the M1.

"Drivers are reminded that the speed limit is still in place anti-clockwise and overnight closures are still in place. The speed limit will be lifted fully next week and the scheme will be complete mid-July."