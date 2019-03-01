41-year-old woman dead after Northallerton crash

Have your say

A 41-year-old woman has died after a car crash in Northallerton.

The crash happened on the A684 between Northallerton and the A19 in the area of Winton at about 9.30am today (Friday).

It involved a white Toyota Aygo and a silver / grey Ford Mondeo.

READ MORE: York Road A64 near Burger King closed off after serious incident involving motorcyclist

The woman, who was driving the Toyota, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Ford was taken to hospital and the extent of his injuries is not yet clear.

READ MORE: Burley Road closed after man hit by bus in Leeds

North Yorkshire Police are urging anyone who witnessed the collision, saw the vehicles prior to it happening, or has any dashcam footage that could help the investigation, to contact them.