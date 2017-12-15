44 ton lorry blocking road in East Yorkshire village

A road in East Yorkshire has been 'completely blocked' by a 44 ton lorry this morning, police have warned.

Humberside Police said the vehicle had become stuck on ice in Middleton on the Wolds.

It warned drivers that Goodmanham Road was now blocked as result.

Elsewhere, the force has received reports of 'thick black ice in and around Walkington.

It said the issue was affecting minor roads in the area, specifically Coppleflat Lane.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council's highways department has been notified.