5 of the best places for a fry-up in and around Leeds city centre

With the recent news of the closure of popular Leeds Cafe known for its cooked breakfasts, Olympic Coffee House, we look at some of the best places for a fry-up in Leeds.

From traditional, to veggie, to vegan, if you’re in the mood for a tasty fry-up, there’s something for everyone in Leeds.

Leeds has plenty of places where you can get a delicious cooked breakfast

Riveresque

This riverside cafe serving full English breakfasts which keep customers returning again and again, dishing up good-sized portions of bacon, sausage, egg and much more.

At extremely reasonable prices and the option of a standard brekkie or a smaller option, you can even get your full English in a ciabatta if you want a fry-up on the go.

15 Bridge End, Leeds LS1 7HG- riveresque.co.uk/



Filmore and Union

Located in the Moortown area of Leeds, this café offers a delicious fry-up. Their Filmore English breakfast includes gluten free grilled pork & herb sausages, smoked streaky bacon, mushrooms, grilled tomatoes & scrambled or poached eggs, served with toasted wholemeal bread.

There’s plenty of choice on the menu if you’re not in the mood for a fry-up, but if you are then you’re in for a treat.

6 Harrogate Parade, Leeds, LS17 6PX- filmoreandunion.com/locations/leeds-moortown/



Bill’s

This Contemporary European chain dishes up separate breakfast, afternoon tea, lunch and dinner menus, but the full English breakfast keep customers returning again and again.

The Bill’s Breakfast consists of fried free range eggs, Cumberland sausage, smoked streaky bacon, pesto roasted plum tomatoes, mushrooms and toast.

They also serve a vegetarian brekkie, aptly named the Bill’s Vegetarian Breakfast, which includes poached free range eggs, pesto roasted plum tomatoes, mushrooms, tomato hummus, smashed avocado, sweet chilli sauce, basil and toast.

1 Albion Pl, Leeds LS1 6JL- bills-website.co.uk/restaurants/leeds/



LS6

If you’re looking for a tasty fry-up then LS6 offer not one, but four different full English options to cater for different needs.

They serve an LS6 Yorkshire Breakfast which is made up of smoked bacon, sausage, hash browns, fried egg, garlic and herb Mushrooms, roast tomato, baked beans, which is all served on toasted light Rye.

They then offer an LS6 Mammoth Breakfast which is the Yorkshire Breakfast, but with extra sausage, extra bacon, extra hash brown and an extra egg.

The LS6 Vegan Breakfast includes vegan sausage, kumara hash brown, garlic and herb mushrooms, roast tomato, baked beans and homemade garlic hummus on toasted light rye.

The LS6 Vegetarian Breakfast is made up of vegan sausage, kumara hash brown, garlic and herb mushrooms, roast tomato, baked beans, fried egg , which are all served on toasted light rye.

14-16A Headingley Lane, Leeds, LS6 2AS- ls6cafe.com/



Cafe Lento

Cafe Lento have an extensive menu, but their full English is a favourite amongst customers and all of their sausages and free-range eggs are sourced from Yorkshire farms.

Their traditional fry-up consists of butchers cut pork sausage, 2 rashers of smoked back bacon, fried egg, tomatoes, mushrooms, beans and bread & butter or toast.

Their vegetarian brekkie is made up of lincolnshire style veggie sausage, two fried eggs, tomatoes, mushrooms, beans and bread & butter or toast.

21a North Lane, Headingley, Leeds, LS6 3HW- cafelento.co.uk/















