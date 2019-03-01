Protesters wanting to join a nationwide Brexit march led by Nigel Farage through Doncaster later this month are being asked to pay £50 to take part, it has emerged.

The former UKIP leader announced yesterday that he was leading a two week long march from Sunderland to London in protest at the ‘betrayal’ over the EU referendum result with the march due to visit Doncaster on March 21 and 22.

Nigel Farage is bringing a Brexit protest march to Doncaster. (Photo: Ross Parry)

It has been announced that ‘core marchers’ will have to make a one-off £50 payment to take part – while others can join the campaign as ‘cheerleaders.’

A post on the March To Leave website revealing details of the route said: “To be one of the core marchers you will need to pay a one-off £50 payment via PayPal.

“Being a core marcher means you will receive an official March to Leave kit to help you on the march.”

The kit includes a waterproof coat, Beanie hat, gloves, water bottle, t-shirt, wristband and a high visibility blue jacket.

The page added: “If you are marching for two days or more we will provide accommodation, breakfast and dinner free of charge.

“Fully paid travel once you arrive on the march. This includes transfers to and from the accommodation to both the start and finish points.”

On March 21, the protest will travel between Nostell near Wakefield into Doncaster and on March 22 it will set off from Wadworth to Worksop.

The post added: “Becoming a core marcher means you will have the opportunity to march for at least one of the days between 16 - 29 March.

“You can also join as a March to Leave ‘Cheerleader’, supporting the core marchers as they start and finish their day.”

It is not clear what being a ‘cheerleader’ entails and March To Leave has said it will release further details closer to the time.

The march will be a series of legs between towns and villages rather than one continuous route between Sunderland and London and it is not clear how much of the march Mr Farage will be taking part in.

The Leave Means Leave campaign protest will arrive in the capital on March 29 – the day Britain is due to leave the EU.

A spokesman for Leave Means Leave said the march would allow “Brexiteers the chance to voice their deep disappointment at the ongoing betrayal of the referendum result.”

The ‘March To Leave’ will campaign under the slogan ‘Brexit Betrayal’ and will be led by Mr Farage, Leave Means Leave founder Richard Tice and chairman John Longworth.

Mr Farage said: “The Westminster elite are in the process of betraying the British people over Brexit. All of us who want Britain to be a great country once again accept that we must be prepared to stand up for what we believe in and fight for our independence.”

A spokesman said: “This peaceful protest is planned to show the level of popular dissatisfaction, especially outside of London, with the way the Westminster elite are betraying the will of the people over Brexit.

The march will start on Saturday 16 March in Sunderland, the first city to return a leave vote, and will travel the length of the country over 14 days going through towns such as Hartlepool, Pontefract, Doncaster and Wellingborough.

The march will culminate in a big rally in Parliament Square, Westminster on Friday 29 March.

Doncaster voted by 69% to 31% in favour of leaving the European Union – the highest leave vote in Yorkshire and one of the highest in Northern England.