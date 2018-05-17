£51m road upgrade for Beverley road given the go-ahead

Drivers should spend less time stuck in queues after the go-ahead was given for a £50m upgrade of the East Riding’s busiest junction.

The move has been hailed by politicians, including Beverley and Holderness MP Graham Stuart, who has campaigned for improvements to the Jock’s Lodge junction, near Beverley, where the A164 and A1079 meet, and which is plagued by severe congestion.

The A164, which serves the south of the East Riding of Yorkshire, west Hull and Beverley, has the highest volume of traffic in East Riding, with some sections carrying more than 30,000 vehicles a day.

Under the plans, the A1079 junction will be reconfigured and six miles of road between the Lincoln Way and Castle Hill roundabouts will be converted into a dual carriageway.

There will also be a segregated pedestrian and cycle crossing of the A1079, allowing people to cross the road safely.

The Government is putting £40m into the plans with £10.2m contributed by East Riding Council.

Mr Stuart said: “For too long, residents, businesses and visitors have suffered as a result of long delays and accidents, which were threatening the future growth of this part of the world. It has been a challenging campaign against the odds but I welcome the Department for Transport’s decision and would like to pay tribute to the hard-working officers at East Riding Council for succeeding with this vital bid.”

East Riding Council’s leader Coun Steve Parnaby added: “Securing Government support and funding for these much-needed highway improvements at Jock’s Lodge Junction is fantastic news for motorists and members of the travelling public.

“The A164 and the A1079 are two of the busiest routes in the East Riding, with 30,000 and 20,000 vehicles using them per day, respectively.

“Jock’s Lodge Junction, where the two roads meet, has historically always formed a pinch point.

“This causes congestion and results in delayed journeys for commuters and negatively impacts the productivity of businesses.

“With funding now in place, the council will move onto detailed preparation, procurement and construction.”

Drivers in Beverley will see the upgrades completed by 2022. Transport Secretary Chris Grayling said: “This Government is investing record amounts in our roads, spending £6 billion to improve journeys in our towns and cities and boost local economies.

“These upgrades will be hugely important in helping ease traffic and improving everyday journeys for residents and businesses around Beverley.”