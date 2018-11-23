£52,000 of jailed West Yorkshire drug dealer's cash is confiscated

A WEST Yorkshire drug dealer caught with cocaine and heroin with a street value of more than £500,000 has been ordered to pay up more £52,000 after a confiscation hearing.

Amjid Khan, of Greaves Street, Bradford, was jailed at Bradford Crown Court in August after admitting charges of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and possession of criminal property.

The charges followed search warrants executed at addresses in Lindley Road and Greaves Street in April 2017, which saw officers seize more than £55,000 in cash and cocaine and heroin believed to have a street value of more than £500,000.

Khan, 40, was jailed for- seven-and-a-half-years at Bradford Crown Court and ordered b to pay a total of £52,480.

Detective Sergeant Karen Milner, of the Bradford District Proceeds of Crime Team said: “This result sends out a message to all those who believe they can benefit financially from a criminal lifestyle.

“The Proceeds of Crime Act legislation allows us to investigate the financial circumstances of criminals and bring these matters before the courts, so when Judges grant the orders they take into account how the individual has benefited from crime.

“If you suspect someone may be living a similar lifestyle then you can report them by calling the police on 101, or by using the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website. Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”

Mark Burns-Williamson, West Yorkshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner, said: “This is fantastic work by Bradford’s Proceeds of Crime Team and prosecutors, and I would like to take this opportunity to thank them for all their efforts in ensuring that crime literally doesn’t pay in cases like this.

“A good amount of this money will now be put into my Safer Communities Fund, which provides grants to community projects across West Yorkshire, helping to keep people safe and feeling safe.

“So far, 140 projects in Bradford District have received a share of £651,000 of this funding and the latest round is currently open for applications, with a deadline of December 7.

“Together, we are committed to taking ill-gained money and assets from offenders and giving them back to many of the same communities that those criminals have targeted in the first place.”