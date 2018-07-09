6 ideal jobs on offer in Leeds if you love working outdoors

If the stint of hot weather has got your itching to get outside, why not ditch the office for one of these exciting job opportunities that will give you the freedom of working outdoors.

Outdoor Activity Instructor, Live For Today Adventures

Do you have a need for adventure?

This highly active role involves delivering a range of exciting outdoor pursuits to customers, including quad biking, archery, body zorbing, high ropes and axe throwing, at Hazlewood Castle in Leeds.

An enthusiasm for working with people is a must, as well as being technically and physical able to carry out the demanding activities.

Apply here: indeed.co.uk



Postman/Postwoman, Royal Mail

This physically demanding job is well suited to those who crave a jobs which involves getting out and about, no matter what the weather.

Candidates must be happy working solo as well as part of a team, and must have excellent organisation skills to ensure the round of deliveries is completed on time.

Apply here: reed.co.uk



Yard Operative

Assisting with the daily operation of a busy auction centre, this is a varied role which is predominantly undertaken outdoors.

The ideal candidate must hold a valid UK driving licence, be able to meet tight deadlines, and have a willingness to work in all weather conditions.

Apply here: simplyhired.co.uk



Trainee Greenkeeper, RBH Management

Based at the beautiful Oulton Hall Hotel & Spa, this role involves maintaining and taking care of 500 acres of land, delivering excellent customer service and ensuring the high green standards are at their very best.

Perks include working outdoors, opportunities for career development, incentive programmes, free meals on duty, and discounted hotel room rates for yourself, friends and family.

Apply here: indeed.co.uk



Casual Activity Worker, West Leeds Activity Centre

Do you have experience in climbing, kayaking or canoeing?

Put your skills to the test in this fun and varied role, where you’ll help deliver a range of outdoor activities to both children and young people at one of three Activity centres around Leeds, including Lineham Farm, Herd Farm and West Leeds Activity Centre.

Site-specific training will be provided and candidates must be able to work flexible hours.

Apply here: simplyhired.co.uk



Network Account Manager, Gernonigo

Fancy going paintballing, or clay pigeon shooting as part of your job?

That’s just one of the perks candidates can enjoy when working for the UK’s largest action sports network, helping to grow their offering of adventure activities and driving sales.

An enthusiasm for outdoor pursuits is a must, along with good communication skills and a love of working with people.

Apply here: indeed.co.uk