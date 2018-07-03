7 cool-weather destinations you can go to escape from the heatwave this summer

The UK is currently in the midst of a long-lasting heatwave, this being worlds away from its usual dreary and rainy weather.

However, if you’re not a fan of the warmer weather and are seeking to escape it, there are plenty of destinations that boast cooler temperatures during the usually hot summer months.

Greenland

Greenland boasts scenic glaciers and mountains which are perfect for those who love the outdoors.

Summer in Greenland offers a peaceful retreat with cooler temperatures and fewer crowds.

You can even witness the beauty of the midnight sun reflecting from the scenic fjords and icebergs which this country is known for.

Average summer temperature: Greenland has an Arctic climate with average temperatures that do not exceed 10° C (50° F) in the warmest summer months.

For more information on trips to Greenland visit: discover-the-world.co.uk/destinations/greenland-holidays



Iceland

Iceland also offers its visitors scenic views and peaceful retreats and although the summer months don’t reach the bitterly cold temperatures that this country can sometimes reach, July is still relatively cool.

The average July temperature in the southern part of the island is around 10–13 °C (50–55 °F)

For more information visit: inspiredbyiceland.com/



Patagonia, Argentina

If you would prefer skiing than laying on the beach, a trip to Patagonia in Argentina is the perfect place to go.

Visit the famous Cerro Castor ski resort, where ski conditions are ideal during the summer months of July and August.

The mountainous region of Patagonia allows you to escape the warm weather and embrace a winter wonderland during the months of July and August.

The current temperature in Patagonia (July) is 0°C.

For more information visit: quasarex.com/



Bergen, Norway

Bergen offers a perfect retreat for those who dislike baking temperatures but dislike freezing climates.

July is the hottest month in Bergen with an average temperature of 15°C (59°F) and the best month to swim in the sea is in August, when the average sea temperature is 16°C(60°F).

Hike on glaciers at Breheimen, wander through scenic forests in the Jotunheimen National Park and embrace the best of what Norway’s splendid fjords have to offer.

Fly one way from Manchester Airport to Bergen for just £87 on July 12.

For more flight information visit: skyscanner.net/



Uruguay

There are multiple places throughout Uruguay where you can escape crowds and take in the beautiful landscape without being unbearingly hot.

The average temperature in July is around 10 °C (50 °F) in July, with this being the country’s winter. January is instead the hottest month with average temperatures of around 23 °C (73 °F).

For more information visit: traveller.com.au/uruguay



Alaska

Alaska is seeing an increase in visitors during the summer period, with luxury cruises to this destination playing a part in this.

If you would like to explore glaciers as opposed to lounging by the pool, this could be the perfect destination for you.

Monthly averages in August are around 21°C and although this may still be quite hot for some, it’s still cool in comparison the late 30C and early 40C temperatures that some destinations in Europe reach during the height of summer.

For more information visit: travelalaska.com/



Finland

July temperatures in Finland average from 13 to 17°C, making it the perfect place if you want medium temperatures.

Take a trip to Hossa National Park where you can hike, climb, bike, and kayak without having to endure sweltering temperatures.

Fly one way from Manchester airport to Helsinki for just £93.

For more information visit: skyscanner.net/





