7 exciting jobs currently available in Leeds if you love sport

Thinking it's time for a career change?

If you're passionate about sport, these exciting opportunities currently on offer in Leeds could be your ideal new role.

Head Diving Coach, Leeds City Council

Do you have a strong background in diving?

This role at John Charles Centre for Sport offers the perfect opportunity to take a leap forward in your coaching career, where you'll be tasked with managing the training scheme at City of Leeds Diving Club to improve diver's perfomance at regional, national and international competition level.

Apply here: jobs.leeds.gov.uk



Trampoline Coach/Instructor, Oxygen Freejumping

If you're keen to work in a fun and energetic environment, with flexible working hours, this coaching role at Oxygen Freejumping could be just the ticket.

A British Gymnastics Trampoline Coaching level 2 qualification is a must, as is an enthusiasm for both sport and teaching.

Apply here: leisurejobs.com



Activity Worker, Leeds City Council

Love working outdoors?

Leeds City Council have two opportunities for Activity Workers to work at both Herd Farm Residential Activity Centre and West Leeds Activity Centre, delivering a range of outdoor activities including climbing, high ropes, abseilling, kayaking and archery.

It promises to offer plenty of variety and will be very hands-on.

Apply here: jobs.leeds.gov.uk



Rowing Coach, The Gorse Boat Club

Rowing is a priority sport at The GORSE Academies Trust in Leeds and with more than 6,000 students across its five secondary academies and sixth-form college, there's a wealth of budding junior talent making waves in this sport.

To help nuture the talent The Gorse Boat Club are looking for a full-time rowing coach to join the team in September 2018, where the successful candidate will be responsible for two schools of their own, as well as working in collaboration with their existing coach.

Experience of running a successful rowing programme at Junior or Under-23 level is desired.

Apply here: tgat.org.uk



Football Media Manager, Sky Betting & Gaming

A career in sport doesn't have to mean working up a sweat, as there are less energetic ways to get involved in a similar field.

Sky Betting & Gaming are looking for a Football Media Manager to oversee their digital team, helping to drive media strategy across all Football activity, build relationships with third party providers and proactively source new partners.

Self-motivation, strong attention to detail and a passion for football are essential requirements.

Apply here: indeed.co.uk



Funded Level 3 Diploma in Personal Training and Sports Massage, VelocityAcademy

If you're driven, business minded and willing to work under your own steam, then this Level 3 Diploma in Personal Training and Sports Massge could be the perfect challenge to take your sports career to the next level.

Aimed at those who want to venture into the world of personal training or sports massage therapy, it's a great opportunity in learning and development.

And if you're aged 19 or over, Government-backed funding is available to cover the course costs.

Apply here: hair2beautyjobsource.com



Football Coach, Primary Sports UK

If you love football and have experience of coaching or working in Primary Schools, this part-time position offers you the flexibility to get involved with the sport.

Hours begin at 10 per week, delivering sessions during lunchtime and at after school clubs in the Leeds and Kirklees area, with the potential for additional work taking on PE sessions and holiday camps.

Two years football coaching experience is required.