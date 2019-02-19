7 of the best places to see snowdrops in Yorkshire
Snowdrops typically flower between January and March and are one of the first signs of life in gardens after winter.
It’s not too late to catch to catch a glimpse of the popular white flowers. These are some of the best places to see snowdrops in Yorkshire.
1. Fountains Abbey, North Yorkshire
The World Heritage Site of Fountains Abbey is a great place to see the splendid snowdrop displays. These are a legacy left by Earl de Grey, who planted the flowers along the banks of the River Skell during the 19th century.
Every February, thousands of snowdrops create a beautiful white carpet across the woodland floor at Burton Agnes Hall. Theres even a Snowdrop Walk where you can take in the splendid sight of the splendid white flowers.
In February, snowdrops are an impressive sight in the woodland area of Austwick Hall, which also contains a sculpture trail. The splendid display of snowdrops are later followed by wild daffodils and bluebells.