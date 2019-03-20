£71m Euromillions win makes Ade Goodchild Britain’s most eligible bachelor 

A single man from Hereford has scooped a whopping £71 million jackpot – making him one of Britain’s biggest ever winners.

Ade Goodchild, a 58-year-old factory worker from Hereford, says his win ‘bloody well will’ change him – and he’s planning a new home with a swimming pool and holidays with his winnings.

He says he celebrated his win by watching the Wales v Ireland rugby match with his parents and a takeaway pizza.

After going public earlier today, he told reporters: "I'm not one of these winners who is going to say this win won't change me.

"It bloody well will, or at least I'll give it a damn good go! There'll be no more shift work for me."

One of Mr Goodchild's top priorities is purchasing a new home - ideally with a swimming pool, Jacuzzi and a few staff.

He added: "I'm not a gardener but I'd like a bit of space for the dogs and a nice spot for my hammock on sunny days so it would be good to have someone to take care of the view for me.

"I think I could also get used to a driver and even my own cook."

The new millionaire also wants to travel around the world watching cricket and rugby, with the Grand Canyon and the pyramids in Egypt some of the holiday destinations on his bucket list.

Mr Goodchild is now handing in his notice after working at a metal factory for more than 24 years - and he plans to ensure that his family, originally from South Wales, benefit from his windfall too.

"I've told my parents they can stop saving now and spend my inheritance," he said.

Describing the moment when he realised he was a EuroMillions winner, he said he had a sudden urge to check his numbers on Saturday, even though he normally scans his ticket on Mondays.

Mr Goodchild added: "It gave me the winning 'ping' sound and I thought I might have won a fiver or something.

"But when I checked I thought hang on, it looks like I've won £71,000.

"I put my glasses on to double check and then spotted that it was the jackpot prize and that all my numbers were circled. I thought wow, a lot of people have shared the jackpot this week but fair play. Then I read the prize amount again and realised that it was actually £71m and just one winner - me!"

Mr Goodchild is single, and reporters asked whether he thought his multimillion-pound payday has made him more of an "attractive" romantic prospect.

He replied: "Anybody I think I couldn't have pulled before has got no chance, because I haven't suddenly become more attractive overnight - just my wallet has.

"I take people as I find them but like I say, I'm not a stupid man."

He bought his winning ticket from The Co-op on Ledbury Road in Hereford.

The winning numbers from the draw on Friday 15 March were 03, 15, 24, 42, 46, and Lucky Stars 09 and 12.