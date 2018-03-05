8 ideal jobs currently on offer in Yorkshire if you love working outdoors

An office job isn't for everyone, so if you're keen to lose the shackles for the freedom of working outdoors there are some great opportunities currently on offer in Leeds.

Adventure Blogger, Geronigo

If you're a vlogging enthusiast with an adventurous side, this job could be your dream.

As the UK's largest adventure sports network, with more than 75 of the most exciting action sports at over 1700 locations, Gerongio are looking for experience video bloggers to try out every adventure activity and create engaging content for their website and social channels.

Ideal for videography students with an interest in sports, it promises to be a role that is never boring.

Apply here: indeed.co.uk



Assistant Greenkeeper, Wetherby Golf Club

Love being out in the fresh air?

Wetherby Golf Club are recruiting for someone with experience of working on golf courses, estates, in hortuclture or landscape maintanence to join their team, where you'll spend time working outdoors to keep the course in top condition.

Apply here: indeed.co.uk



Dog Walker, Teds.Dog Ltd

A great opportunity for dog lovers, this role is guaranteed to give you plenty of time to spend outdoors and keep you on your toes.

Teds.Dog Ltd are looking for an experienced dog walker in the North Leeds area who love looking after pooches and are happy to work outdoors, no matter the weather

Apply here: indeed.co.uk



Activity Worker, Children & Families

Encompassing all forms of outdoor activity, including climbing, high ropes, abesil, kayaking and archery, this role offers variety in spades and the chance to work with a range of young people.

The role is based at Lineham Farm and the ability to work flexibly is a must.

Apply here: indeed.co.uk



Volunteer Boat Assistant, Harewood House Trust

If you have some spare time on your hands, or are eager for a new experience, this voluntary role at Harewood House Trust will ensure you meet plenty of new people and have a welcoming environment in which to work.

Helping guests board and disembark the boats, assisting with maintanence and ensuring visitors have a great experience will be your main responsibilities.

Apply here: indeed.co.uk



Postman/Postwoman, Royal Mail

Tasked with delivering mail and parcels to houses and businesses, this job will allow you to get out and about on foot as you walk between delivery points.

It's sure to keep you fit as you go and will guarantee an ever-changing working environment.

Apply here: reed.co.uk



Trainee Greenkeeper, Oulton Hall Hotel & Resort

Fancy working in the grounds of the stunning 18th century Oulton Hall Hotel?

This trainee role is ideal for someone with a love of working outdoors, and a willingness to learn and constantly improve.

Responsibilities include maintaning the land around the hotel and delivering award-winning service to all of the guests.

Apply here: indeed.co.uk



Delivery Bike Rider, Deliveroo

Looking for a job that offers both flexibility and the chance to work outdoors?

This part-time role with Deliveroo will allow you to log in and out of work when you want, keep 100 per cent of the tips you earn and it won't keep you cooped up inside.

Additional perks include great discounts from Apple, Vue Cinemas and partner restaurants, and up to £250 for every person you refer.

Apply here: gumtree.com



Bootcamp Fitness Instructor, UK Outdoor Fitness

Are you a dedicated fitness fanatic?

Why not put your skills to good use and turn it into a career, where you'll have the chance to create fun and challenging outdoor workouts which cater for all levels of ability?

Qualifications in personal training are a must, as is an enthusiasm for teaching and sport.

Apply here: indeed.co.uk