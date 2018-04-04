8 of the best carveries in Yorkshire according to TripAdvisor

If you enjoy a tasty roast dinner, but like to have the option of choosing what exactly you get on your plate when eating out, a carvery is a great way of being able to do this.

Yorkshire has a multitude of places which offer a delicious carvery option, so if you’re in the white rose county and want to build your own roast dinner, there’s plenty of great places to choose from.

Heathfield Farm in Birkenshaw, West Yorkshire, offers a delicious carvery option

Hawthorne Farm, Yeadon, West Yorkshire

Located on Warren House Lane in Yeadon, West Yorkshire, Hawthorne Farm serves a delicious carvery.

The carvery serves a wide range of meats and the vegetables are freshly cooked. The food is of a high quality and served piping hot. This pub is located opposite to the airport, so you can even watch the planes flying by whilst tucking into your carvery.

Heathfield Farm, Dining & Carvery, Birkenshaw, West Yorkshire

The carvery at Heathfield Farm in Birkenshaw, West Yorkshire serves scrumptious carveries which keeps customers returning again and again.

This carvery offer four different choices of meat, a variety of hot, fresh veg and even a vegetarian option, so if you’re looking for a tasty treat in West Yorkshire, this is a great place to go.

Woodfield Farm, Dining & Carvery, Doncaster, South Yorkshire

The carvery at Woodfield Farm is extremely popular, due to its good quality food for a great price. There are plenty of options to choose from and although there may be a five or 10 minute wait during busy times, it’s definitely worth it.

Elmwood Farm, Dining & Carvery, Sheffield, South Yorkshire

This modern pub is located in Sheffield, South Yorkshire, and serves a tasty carvery which is popular amongst locals.

Once you receive your ticket you are free to go to the service area whenever you’re ready and choose the items you’d like to make up your carvery, there being a wide selection of good quality food to choose from.

Pear Tree Farm, Dining & Carvery, York, North Yorkshire

This atmospheric pub serves a tasty carvery which offers four different choices of roast meats and a wide selection of vegetables and classic carvery items.

The good quality food and service with a smile keeps customers flocking back, and there’s even a great range of delicious desserts if you’re in the mood for something sweet after your carvery.

The George, Harrogate, North Yorkshire

Located in the North Yorkshire town of Harrogate, The George offers a delicious carvery option on its menu.

They offer a wide range of options, including the choice of beef, turkey, chicken, cod in sauce or nut roast and they also serve delicious homemade Yorkshire puddings.

The portions are fresh, hot and of a generous size, making this a great country pub to visit if you’re in the mood for tasty food in a cosy atmosphere.

Wingfield Farm, Dining & Carvery, Hessle, East Yorkshire

Located in the East Yorkshire town of Hessle, Wingfield Farm offers an irresistible carvery with a wide range of options and quick, efficient and friendly service.

They offer the option of a small carvery if you would prefer a smaller portion, alongside larger options if you’re feeling hungry, so there’s something to suit all at Wingfield Farm.

The West Bulls Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Hull, East Yorkshire

Situated on Bricknell Avenue in Hull, East Yorkshire, The West Bulls offers freshly carved, slow cooked roasts, which keeps customers returning time after time.

They also offer a wide selection of other food, including, as the name of the place suggests, freshly made stone-baked pizzas, so if you fancy something else on arrival or are in a group with others who may not fancy a carvery, there’s plenty of option for everyone.

