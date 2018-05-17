8 of the best horse riding tours, experiences and holidays in Yorkshire

Yorkshire offers some of the best natural scenery around the UK, including woodlands, the coast, moorlands and quaint villages, thus making it a great place to go horse riding.

There are a wide array of places in Yorkshire where you can go on a horse riding tour or experience, and you can even go on a horse riding holiday. Some places in the region also offer the option of taking your own horse along with you, for a ‘bring your own horse holiday’.

Here are eight of the best horse riding opportunities in Yorkshire.

Woldgate Trekking Centre, Bridlington, East Yorkshire

Located one mile west of Bridlington, Woldgate Trekking centre offers an array of fantastic treks through woodland and over dales, which have been planned in order to accommodate both beginners and advanced riders.

Visit: 14 Woldgate, Bridlington YO16 4XE- woldgatetrekking.co.uk





Boltby Pony Trekking, Thirsk, North Yorkshire

Boltby Pony Trekking offers splendid treks around the Yorkshire countryside allowing customers to soak up stunning views of the Yorkshire moors.

With friendly staff and well-planned treks which venture through a mixture of forest, pasture, bridleway and hillside, Boltby is a great place to go if you’re wanting to do something a little different on a weekend away in the Yorkshire countryside.

Visit: Johnstone Arms, Boltby YO7 2DY- boltbytrekking.co.uk





Bilsdale Riding Centre, Helmsley, North Yorkshire

This popular riding centre offers hourly rides, half day rides (10am-12noon & 2pm-4pm), full day rides (10am-4pm), BBQ rides, pony days and even residential holidays for both children and adults.

Visit: Shakenbridge farm, Hawnby, Helmsley YO62 5LT- bilsdaleridingcentre.co.uk





Bewerley Riding Centre, Pateley Bridge, North Yorkshire

Located close to the pretty North Yorkshire village of Pateley Bridge, Bewerley Riding centre offers a variety of different treks alongside stable management and lessons.

You can also experience a horse riding holiday here by staying in the accommodation at the farm next door, making it a great place to spend a few days away in the North Yorkshire countryside whilst spending the day horseback riding.

Visit: Bewerley Old Hall Cottage, Pateley Bridge, Harrogate HG3 5JA- bewerleyridingcentre.co.uk/





Yorkshire Riding Centre, Harrogate, North Yorkshire

Yorkshire Riding centre offers a wide range of courses, lessons and training and if you want to spend a few days at this centre, the nearby guest house and chalet is the perfect place to stay.

The Courtyard Guest House, is in a beautiful setting and offers well-appointed rooms located in the grounds of Barolin Farm, Markington.

Visit: Barolin Farm, Harrogate, HG3 3PE- yrc.co.uk/





Ride Yorkshire, Fangdale Beck, North Yorkshire

Ride Yorkshire offer carefully planned breaks which provide comfortable accommodation for both you and your horse.

You can holiday with your horse and ride each day through moorland, woods, farmland and villages, using both bridleways and quiet lanes, making it a holiday to remember.

Visit: The Forge, Fangdale Beck, North Yorkshire, TS9 7LE- rideyorkshire.org



North Kingsfield Farm, Fraisthorpe, Bridlington, East Yorkshire

North Kingsfield Farm offer ‘bring your own horse' equestrian holidays where you can enjoy riding in beautiful parts of Yorkshire.

You can ride along the beach, trekking in the North Yorkshire Moors, ride in Dalby Forest or go on a gentle hack around the idyllic countryside, tailoring your holiday to suit you and your horse.

Visit: Fraisthorpe, Bridlington, East Yorkshire, YO15 3QP- northkingsfield.co.uk





Newton Grange, Skipton, North Yorkshire

Newton Grange also offer holidays where you can bring you horse along, providing a great location for a riding holiday in the Yorkshire Dales.

With a choice of bridleways on the doorstep and four star high quality self-catering cottages, grazing for your horse or pony and secure storage, this combines the best of both worlds as you get to holiday with your horse.

Visit: Bank Newton, Skipton, North Yorkshire, BD23 3NT- newton-grange.co.uk