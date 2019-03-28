83-year-old man killed in car crash

An 83-year-old man has been killed in a car crash in Beverley.

Roy Peacock, from Beverley, was driving a black Fiat Punto which mounted the kerb and rolled over onto its side after hitting a tree.

The incident happened on Routh Avenue at about 7pm on Sunday, March 24.

Mr Peacock, who lived on Routh Avenue, was taken to hospital but passed away.

No other vehicles were involved and no-one else was hurt.

Police believe he may have suffered a medical episode.

Police have asked anyone who saw what happened to get in touch quoting log 509 of 24/03/19.

