88-year-old man 'knocked over for handful of change' in Bradford

A pensioner was knocked over by a man who forced his way into his home and stole a handful of change.

Police investigating the robbery at an address in the Bolton area of Bradford have released an image of a suspect they would like to identify.

The suspect called about 5pm on Wednesday January 9 and asked about removing branches from his garden.

After getting into the house he searched the property before leaving on foot with the change.

He is believed to be between 55 and 60 years of age and around 5ft 6ins.

He spoke with a Yorkshire accent and wore a dark zip-up leathery donkey style jacket, dark trousers and heavy shoes/boots.

Anyone who can assist in identifying this man is asked to contact Bradford District CID on 101.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.