9 arrested after fighting and cars torched in Bradford street

Nine people have been arrested after a brawl in a Bradford street was broken up by police.

A fight broke out between two groups of males in Hazelhurst Brow yesterday and police believe the violence erupted after two vehicles were torched earlier the same day.

Police were called to the trouble at 12.15pm and arrested five men at the scene.

Another disturbance at the same spot at 6.25pm led to another three men being arrested and police arrest a ninth person earlier today.

All nine people were arrested on suspicion of violent disorder. Three have been released under investigation.

Police said no one had been seriously injured.

Detective Inspector Ian Cottrell, of Bradford CID, said: “I would appeal for any witnesses or anyone with information on either of the incidents yesterday to get in contact with police.

“We have arrested nine people in connection with the investigation and we are carrying out extensive enquiries into the circumstances.

“We believe the incidents were sparked by two vehicles being burnt out yesterday morning in the same area and they have involved individuals who are known to each other.

“There will be increased patrols in the area today to offer reassurance to the community.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting log 1573 of November 16. Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.