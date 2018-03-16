'9 hours of heavy snow': Hour by hour snow forecast for Leeds on Saturday March 17

Even more snow is set to hit Leeds on Saturday as the Beast from the East comes back with a freezing vengeance.
Heavy snow is predicted to batter Leeds from the early hours and freezing temperatures could make life difficult for motorists.
Temperatures will max out at just 1 degrees C, while five hours of snow could hit through the day.
Drivers have been warned to avoid the M62 due to the risk of snow closing the motorway for 13 hours again
An amber weather warning for snow and ice has been issued by the Met Office, which will be in effect from 4pm on Saturday and last until 9am on Sunday.
The snow has been dubbed the 'mini Beast' as extremely cold weather makes its return in mid-March
Here is the full hour by hour forecast for Leeds:
Midnight: Heavy snow (90% chance)
1am Heavy snow (90% chance)
2-3am Cloudy
4am-6am Light snow
7am Light snow with sunshine
8am Cloudy
9am Snow
10am Snow
11am Snow
12 midday Snow
1pm Snow
2pm Cloudy
3pm Snow
4pm Snow (Amber alert issued)
5pm Heavy snow (90% chance)
6pm Heavy snow
7pm Heavy snow
8pm Heavy snow
9pm Heavy snow
10pm Heavy snow
11pm Heavy snow