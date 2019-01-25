9 of the best Fish and Chips in Yorkshire according to Tripadvisor
Yorkshire has a wide variety of establishments, including fish and chip shops, local pubs and restaurants, which offer some of the best fish and chips that Yorkshire has to offer.
Here are some of the best places to get a tasty portion of this classic dish in Yorkshire, according to TripAdvisor. Photos are for illustrative purposes only.
1. Wetherby Whaler, Wetherby, West Yorkshire
Wetherby Whaler is a fish and chip restaurant and takeaway in West Yorkshire, which regularly has people queuing out of the door. They serve regular and large portions of fish and chips, alongside their Whaler GIANT Haddock.
Not to be confused with the seaside town of Whitby, Whitbys fish and chips shop in Doncaster is ranked number 1 in the South Yorkshire area. Whitby's has a takeaway and restaurant, which offer the option of gluten free batter.