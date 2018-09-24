A 13th-century manor that's the oldest house in the Yorkshire Dales is for sale

Have your say

A medieval manor that is thought to be the oldest inhabited house in the Dales has gone on the market.

Grassington Hall, near Skipton, dates from the 13th century and could be yours for £2million.

The current owners have 'painstakingly' restored the manor house, which also has Tudor features.

The property has two acres of private gardens, including an Italian garden, as well as four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

It's being marketed through local estate agents Dale and Eddison.