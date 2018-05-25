A £2m scheme to improve two Leeds city centre roads is finished after 19-months

A MAJOR £2m scheme to improve two key roads in Leeds city centre has been completed.

Property development company MEPC has contributed £859,000 to the Leeds City Council managed scheme on Whitehall Road and Northern Street.

Pedestrian and cycling access has been improved along with access from Leeds Station and into South Bank Leeds.

The project, which started in October 2016, involved the widening of the junction where the two roads meet.

New pedestrian walkways and cycle lanes were included and a new traffic-signal controlled pedestrian crossing has been installed on Whitehall Road.

Leeds City Council has worked with MEPC, Colas and Wates Construction on the improvements. Coun Richard Lewis, Leeds City Council’s executive member for regeneration, transport and planning, said: “We’d like to thank MEPC and everyone involved for their support, patience and understanding as we’ve got on and successfully delivered this much-needed infrastructure improvement work in the area around Leeds Station on time and on budget.

“With the new local developments and the rise in the numbers of people using these roads to go to and from the city centre, the station, and the South Bank, the infrastructure needed to be upgraded to allow people to use the road network safely and effectively into the future.

“We have already received lots of comments from all road users, pedestrians and businesses that it has made a positive impact.”