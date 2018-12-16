A brand new Dumpling Festival is coming to Leeds with hundreds of dumplings on offer

Have your say

Are you a fan of dumplings? Of course you are.

And next year you'll be able to join in with hundreds of like-minded dumpling fans when the first ever Dumpling Festival comes to Leeds.

The event, run by We Love Asian Food, will be held in Leeds from February 15 to 17 as part of a national dumpling tour.

The event promises 'brand new drinks, food and music' as well as 'the best dumplings in Leeds'.

You will also be treated to 'the biggest variety of dumplings in Leeds' and learn how to make dumplings yourself.

The exact time and location of the festival is yet to be confirmed but those interested can sign up on the event's Facebook.

The tour is hitting London, Leeds and several other locations across the UK.

