A Christmas cracker of an operation by York Police

Police volunteers will be helping the old folk of York stay safe this festive season

Operation Cracker, taking place on Friday and Saturday, will see officers and police volunteers calling on residents – young and old - in areas where there is a high proportion of older people.

Older residents will be offered crime prevention and welfare advice while younger residents will be encouraged to keep an eye out for their older and more vulnerable neighbours over Christmas.

Inspr Lee Pointon of York Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “For the elderly, this can often be a very lonely time of year, it is also the time of year when they are most vulnerable. The change in temperature can leave them at further risk of illness and their vulnerability increases the risk of becoming a victim of crime.

“We’ll be visiting areas where there is a higher population of older people and making sure they are equipped with the right support to get them through, what for some, can be a tough time of year.

“We’ll be providing advice such as home security and how to keep your valuables safe when you’re out and about, as well as signposting to support from partner agencies including Age UK’s befriending service and local groups that can provide support if they are spending Christmas alone.

“My thanks go to our fantastic volunteers for their support and enthusiasm for this operation. Their assistance means we can visit a lot more people and help make their Christmas a safe and secure one.”

Insp Pointon added that the police volunteers will have identification badges and are happy to wait if house-holders want to check their credentials or call a neighbour over.