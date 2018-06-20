A dessert-only café is opening near Leeds

A new café specialising in desserts is set to launch in Bradford.

Heavenly Desserts is opening in July and offer diners a range of sweet treats.

The new store, at 254 Great Horton Road, Bradford, joins stores already trading in Birmingham, Derby, Leicester, Liverpool, Nottingham, Northampton, Oxford and Preston.

Bradford’s booming £9.5bn economy is growing faster than the UK average making it the eighth largest in England.

New store openings manager, Eden Falconer, said; “Heavenly Desserts is all about using the best ingredients, creating the perfect desserts and giving our guess the dessert experience of a lifetime. It’s a treat that allows visitors to indulge whether for a celebration, or just to catch up with friends – and we can’t wait to open the doors for those across Bradford and beyond to enjoy.”

Whether a luxurious Cookie Dough, or Heavenly Desserts signature waffles, the menu has a wide range of pancakes, waffles, fondants, cakes and artisan slices.

The new store will also bring 20 new jobs.

Waseem Aslam, who is opening the new store in Bradford, added; “We are proud of the dishes we have designed and experience we have created, however our ultimate mission is to make every guest in Bradford leave with a smile – and nothing would give us more pride and satisfaction that doing just that.”