A dog cafe with a canine menu has opened in this Dales town

Many cafes are now dog-friendly - but this eaterie in Skipton has gone one further by offering a special menu just for pets.

The Kibble Bakery has opened its doors to dog walkers, with the promise of treats including canine ice cream.

Dog owner Kelly Moss and pet Ruby enjoy a meal in the Kibble Bakery

The menu will also feature 'pupcakes', dog bone biscuits and drinks based on prosecco and espresso.

Human customers can enjoy hot drinks, light bites and cakes.

It's owned by former teacher Jade Banham, who describes her venture as 'unique' in catering primarily for dog owners.

As part of a campaign to promote responsible pet ownership, Jade has teamed up with the Green Dog Walkers scheme, and will distribute free poo bags from the cafe.