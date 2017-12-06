A ferry company is launching a bingo cruise - and it sets sail from Yorkshire

Have your say

A ferry company with sailings from Yorkshire has organised a 'bingo cruise' for passengers next year.

P&O Ferries has teamed up with Mecca Bingo to launch the Hull to Amsterdam route with a twist.

The mini-cruise will set sail on February 2 - and it's thought to be the first event of its kind in the world.

Passengers will be able to play Mecca's game Bonkers Bingo on both legs of the crossing and enjoy a full day in the Dutch city.

Under the unconventional format, players are encouraged to scream and shout, and there is a DJ and fun prizes as well as cash hand-outs.

Food, cocktails, beers and shots will all be served.

The ferry departs Hull at 6pm for an overnight sailing, arriving in Amsterdam at 8am. The vessel arrives back in the UK on February 4.

Passengers must be over 18 years of age.