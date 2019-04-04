The back of the house and gardens

A Georgian rectory near York with an old schoolroom is for sale

Fancy owning an 18th-century house with its own schoolroom?

The Old Rectory in Thormanby has gone on the market for £525,000. It's currently a B&B but the current owners are selling up and it's suitable for conversion back into a family home. It's got a wealth of original features dating back to its construction in 1737, including fireplaces, sash windows, wooden shutters, exposed ceiling beams and Georgian staircase. There are six bedrooms, four with en-suite bathrooms, a 25ft drawing room that was once the Sunday school classroom, parking for six cars, a biomass boiler that is eligible for government non-renewable heating grants, a country kitchen with wood-burning stove, and an enviable location close to Easingwold and the Howardian Hills. There are impressive gardens and a patio. An outbuilding currently in a state of disrepair has potential for conversion into annexe accommodation. Agent: Blenkin & Co, York.

The Georgian rectory is currently used as a guesthouse

1. Front

The country kitchen has a wood-burning stove

2. Kitchen

The 25ft drawing room was once used as a schoolroom

3. Drawing room

The house has impressively-proportioned rooms

4. Dining room

