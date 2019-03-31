A Harrogate bar is screening the new series of Game of Thrones live

Calling all Game of Thrones fans... A Harrogate bar has announced that they're going to be screening every episode of the new season live.

MOJO on Parliament Street confirmed it on their Facebook page, posting: "You heard it right, We'll be showing every bloody episode of everyone's favourite show, not just once, but twice! Catch it at 2am as it airs real time, and if that's too late for you, we'll be showing it again at 9pm! Get in touch if you want to book a spot for the action!"

The screenings of season 8 start at MOJO on April 15, and will run every Monday from then until May 20.

