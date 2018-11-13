A huge prosecco and gin festival is coming to Leeds this Christmas

Have your say

A national prosecco and gin festival company is bringing a Christmas-themed event to Leeds for the first time.

There will be 50 gins and a selection of prosecco on offer as well as free mince pies and mulled wine at the one-day festival.

Prosecco and gin festival

The event takes place at the New Craven Hall, off Dewsbury Road in Hunslet, on Sunday December 9. Tickets can be booked for either of the two sessions, from 12-3pm or 3.30-6.30pm.

The prosecco and gin festival first came to Leeds back in April.

Bars at the event will accept tokens which can be purchased in advance at the venue for £5 each and can be redeemed for any drink.

A standard entry ticket is £5, or £22 for entry plus four drinks tokens.

Tickets are on sale now and can be booked by visiting the website http://proseccoandginfestival.co.uk/leeds-xmas-2018/