A neighbourhood in Hull has been named in the UK's top 10 hippest destinations

Hull's historic Old Town is officially a hipster hotspot.

TravelSupermarket has named the neighbourhood as one of the UK's top 10 coolest destinations.

Its Hip Hangout index collates the number of independent coffee shops, creative industries, vintage shops, vegan cafes, bike shops, art studios and co-working spaces. Areas with large numbers of chains were penalised.

Hull came in at number eight, above well-known creative hotspots such as Liverpool's Baltic Triangle, Manchester's Northern Quarter and Oxford's student district Jericho.

The only other Yorkshire neighbourhood in the top 20 was Bishopthorpe Road in York, locally known as Bishy, which has been named Britain's Best High Street in the past.

The 20 hippest neighbourhoods in the UK

1. Montpelier, Bristol

2. Peckham, London

3. Stroud Green, London

4. Dalston, London

5. Stokes Croft, Bristol

6. Clapton, London

7. Ancoats, Manchester

8. Old Town, Hull

9. Partick, Glasgow

10. Chorlton, Manchester

11. Baltic Triangle, Liverpool

12. Bishopthorpe Road, York

13. St Mawes, Cornwall

14. Romsey, Cambridge

15. Finneston, Glasgow

16. Walthamstow, London

17. Ropewalks, Liverpool

18, Cliftonville, Old Town, Margate

19. Northern Quarter, Manchester

20. Jericho, Oxford