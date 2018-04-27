A Pacer train could go on display in York's National Railway Museum

The Mallard, Stephenson's Rocket...and a 1980s Northern Rail Pacer?

The infamous 'rattler' trains could go on display in York's National Railway Museum once they are phased out of public use in 2020.

The attraction's director Judith McNicol admitted that an example of the British Rail-era rolling stock could become a museum piece and be exhibited alongside illustrious icons of railway history such as the Mallard and Stephenson's Rocket, the latter of which is moving to York from its home at the Science Museum in London.

Pacers - which are derided by passengers for their outdated technology and lack of comfort - are still in regular service on routes across Yorkshire under Northern's branding.

They were intended to last just 20 years, and so have reached the end of their operating life. Pacers were created by placing bus bodies onto a rail bogie.

“There are things that are operating at the moment that we would like to represent in the museum in the future, and the Pacer is certainly one of the things that we’ve talked about,” said Ms McNicol.

They will be gradually retired from December.

The NRM is currently pursuing a major expansion scheme which will link both of the museum's sites and connect them to York Station.



