A Peaky Blinders party is coming to Leeds

A new themed club night is coming to Leeds - by order of the Peaky Blinders!

The event, based on the hugely popular BBC series, will allow punters to enjoy 'old school tunes' and be taken back to the roaring 1920s.

The dresscode will be themed around the Peaky Blinders, so get your waistcoasts at the ready.

The Facebook Page for the event said: " We won’t get to see another series of the show until 2019, so we thought we would create a new celebration to make the wait a bit more bearable.

"Search the house for those flat caps as if you were taking a walk round Shelby’s scrap metal business or Charlie's yard.

"Expect old school tunes and be taken back into the roaring 20's for one crazy night!"

The event will be held on April 20 at 10pm in an as-yet undisclosed location...