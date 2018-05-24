'A sad day': Harrogate reacts to Norse closure:

Have your say

It was obvious the shock announcement that one -of Harrogate's most creative and best-loved restaurants would lead to some sort of reaction but the sadness expressed online by many Harrogate food lovers has taken us by surprise.

Although Norse released a blog post in early January explaining the challenges the restaurant was facing that was widely read within the industry that prompted food critic Jay Rayner to lend his support and resulted in a positive Sunday Times review by Marina O’Loughlin it turned out to be not enough to save it.

Among the many Facebook posts and tweets were the following:

Best Restaurants ☎️ @FavouriteTables

We are sad to report that Norse Restaurant #Harrogate has closed with immediate effect #today 24th

Lesley Elsie Bland

Absolute travesty

Caroline Barr

Such a pity - great food.

Nicky @rankamateur

Gutted to hear about @EatNorse Lovely food, place and people. Made a recent birthday party very special. RT @BigHospitality:

And a less sympathetic one...

Paul Barker

If Greggs ever closes then it's time to worry!

In better news for Harrogate food and drink lovers, Paul Rawlinson's other Harrogate spot, the highly popular Baltzersens cafe in Oxford Street, is continuing for business as normal!