A Selby teenager has gone missing while visiting Hull

Humberside police are appealing for information after 16-year-old Nicole Harris went missing while visiting Hull on Friday night.

She was last seen near to the Hull Ice Arena at around 9.45pm.

Nicole has gone missing before, but police want her to get in touch to let them know she's safe.

Nicole has links to North Yorkshire, North Wales, Liverpool, and the West Midlands and speaks with a Welsh or a Liverpudlian accent.

She’s known to like travelling by train.

Nicole is white, about 5ft 6ins tall, of medium build with long dark hair.

She was wearing a dark blue hoody, with a red and white King Gym top on, with black jeans and black Nike trainers.

If you see her or know where she might be contact police, quoting log 670 of 5/4/19.