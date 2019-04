The A1 southbound in North Yorkshire is closed due to a crash that left one car overturned.

The road is closed from J51 Leeming and J50 Baldersby/Ripon.

North Yorkshire Police are carrying out collision investigation work.

Two air ambulances had arrived and left the scene by about 10am.

Highways England confirmed at about 12pm that the latest estimate for the road re-opening is now approximately 3 hours.

