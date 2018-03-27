A1 crash driver's lucky escape: Car on roof up steep embankment

Have your say

A DRIVER escaped unscathed after his car ended up on its roof up a steep embankment after careering off the A1 near Ferrybridge this morning.

Police were called to junction 41 of the southbound A1 just before 7am today Tues March 27) after the white Vauxhall Corsa crashed.

West Yorkshire Police said no other vehicles were involved in the incident.

Police said the driver, a man aged in his twenties, was not injured.

West Yorkshire Police's Roads Policing Unit tweeted photos of the crash earlier today and stated in error that it had happened at junction 41 of the M62.