A1 in North Yorkshire expected to be closed all day after lorry and car transporter collide

Clouds of smoke have been seen billowing over the A1(M) this morning after an accident and vehicle fire.

A car transporter and a lorry collided on the northbound carriageway near junction 50 for Baldersby and Ripon earlier today.

The road is expected to remain closed for much of the day.

Video footage taken by stranded drivers shows huge palls of smoke rising from the crash scene.

Police are currently turning back trapped traffic.

Traffic is being diverted via the 'Hollow Triangle' route.

- Exit the A1M at J50. At the roundabout, take the second exit onto the A6055 and continue for 3.25 miles to the roundabout with the B6267

- At the roundabout take the second exit onto the A6055 and continue for 3.75 miles

- At Gatenby roundabout take the second exit onto the A6055 and continue for 2.5 miles. At the roundabout take the second exit onto the A6055 and continue 0.75 miles to the next roundabout

- Follow the signs for 'The North (A1)' and take the second exit to rejoin the A1M.