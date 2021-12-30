A person has been taken to hospital by air ambulance after a car travelling in the wrong direction on the northbound carriageway crashed into a van.

At 2.58pm today (Thursday), it was reported to police that a Volkswagen Polo had joined the road at Junction 44 and was travelling in the wrong direction.

At 3.01pm it was reported that the vehicle had crashed. Emergency services were called out to the scene and found the Polo had crashed with a Vauxhall van.

A stock picture of a Yorkshire Air Ambulance for illustrative purposes, following a serious crash on the A1(M) near Leeds

One injured person has been taken to hospital by air ambulance.

The A1(M) northbound remains closed between junctions 42 and 44, with more than five miles of stationary traffic.

Highways England is turning drivers stuck in traffic away from the scene.

The M1 is also closed northbound between J47 (Garforth) and J48 (A1M).