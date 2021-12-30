A person has been taken to hospital by air ambulance after a car travelling in the wrong direction on the northbound carriageway crashed into a van.
At 2.58pm today (Thursday), it was reported to police that a Volkswagen Polo had joined the road at Junction 44 and was travelling in the wrong direction.
At 3.01pm it was reported that the vehicle had crashed. Emergency services were called out to the scene and found the Polo had crashed with a Vauxhall van.
One injured person has been taken to hospital by air ambulance.
The A1(M) northbound remains closed between junctions 42 and 44, with more than five miles of stationary traffic.
Highways England is turning drivers stuck in traffic away from the scene.
The M1 is also closed northbound between J47 (Garforth) and J48 (A1M).
Police statement: Car travelling in wrong direction crashes with oncoming traffic
In a statement, a spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “At 2.58pm today, it was reported to police that a Volkswagen Polo had joined the A1M Northbound at Junction 44 and was travelling south.
“At 3.01pm it was reported that the vehicle had been in collision with others.
“Emergency services attended and found the Polo had been in collision with a Vauxhall van.
“One injured person has been taken from the scene by air ambulance.
“Road closures remain in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area at this time.”
Five miles of queuing traffic and delays on southbound carriageway
The AA reports:
“Road closed and queueing traffic for five miles due to accident on A1(M) Northbound between J43 (the M1) and J44 A64 (York / Tadcaster). Congestion to J46 (Leeds Colton / Garforth) on the northbound M1. Plus the southbound side of the A1(M) near the scene.”
The serious crash, first reported by Highways England at 3.20pm, has blocked the northbound carriageway between J43 (M1) and J44 near Leeds.
No traffic can pass due to the nature of the incident and drivers stuck in traffic will be turned around.
Diversions are in place on the A1(M) and M1 northbound
A1M northbound diverted traffic should follow the hollow triangle diversion symbol on road signs.
M1 northbound diverted traffic should follow the solid triangle diversion symbol on road signs.
M1 northbound now partially closed due to the crash
All emergency services and air ambulance called out to the scene
There is around three miles of heavy traffic on the approach to the incident and motorists are advised to avoid the area.