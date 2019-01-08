A167 near Northallerton closed as emergency services deal with crash

Drivers are urged to avoid the A167 near Northallerton after a crash.

North Yorkshire Police said shortly before 4.30pm today that emergency services are at the scene about two miles north of the market town.

The road has been closed after the accident involving one vehicle.

A force spokesperson said: "Emergency services are at the scene of a collision on A167 around two miles north of Northallerton.

"The incident involves a single vehicle.

"The road has been closed and drivers are urged to avoid the area."