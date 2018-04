The A171 has been closed near Ugthorpe after a "serious collision" involving a van and a motorbike.

The motorcycle rider has been taken to James Cook Hospital by air ambulance following the crash which happened around noon.

Police have said the road will remain closed for some time and have advised motorists to avoid the area.

The road is the main link between Whitby and Teesside and its closure on the hottest day of the year has led to major disruption.