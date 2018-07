POLICE HAVE closed a main road in North Yorkshire after a three-vehicle crash.

One person is being treated by paramedics at the scene of the crash, on the A19 near Stokesley.



The A19 has been closed in both directions between East Rounton and Crathorne.

A police spokesperson said: "It is not yet clear how long the road will be closed for and motorists are advised to seek alternative routes and avoid the area until further notice."